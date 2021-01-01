Axis Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hinkley - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (41705HB)

The X and Y-axis are elegantly represented in the refined Axis Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hinkley Lighting. Crossing metal accents jet to the sides in crisp perpendicular angles. A linen shade sits neatly in the confines of the metal segments. At the base of the shade, an opaque diffuser lines the circular opening, translating to a glare-free experience for its lighting. The combination of the linen shade, diffuser plate, and lamps creates a room-filling light with a welcome softness to it. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Heritage Brass