Capital Lighting Axis Round Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: 3 light

Its radial design mimics the complexity and beauty of an atoms' visual model. Hung with a chain link suspension, the Axis Round Pendant from Capital Lighting is a modern open-air piece comprised of shifting metal rings that appear to move in a blink of an eye. A slim rod touches down through the abstract form, where bent arms protrude out holding up neat cylindrical lamp holders. The layered quality of its circular bands works in unison with its lighting to create a sophisticated silhouette for its ambient glow. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel