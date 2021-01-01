From crate&barrel
Axis Leather Left Bumper Sofa
Bring Axis home and watch life revolve around it. Upholstered in top-grain, full-aniline dyed leather that gains character over time, this sectional bumper sofa offers exceptional durability and deep-seated comfort for family rooms and casual living rooms. Frame is benchmade with hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Durable, independently tested, spring-up Flexolator foundation designed to support cushions and eliminate sagging Soy-based polyfoam seat cushion wrapped in fiber-down blend and encased in downproof ticking Fiber-down back cushion encased in downproof ticking Hardwood legs stained with a rich brown finish Learn more about natural leather characteristicsnatural leather characteristics