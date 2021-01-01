Axis Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (306403-1004)

Linear, subtle and stylishly contemporary, the Axis Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge is the perfect accompanying piece to a variety of modern outdoor spaces. Rectangular in shape, this piece features a Clear Hand Blown Glass block in its midsection that acts as an elegant shade for the emitted light. Surrounding the shade is a Hand Forged Aluminum frame, providing durability and a metallic strength to contrast with the easygoing nature of the shade. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting