Modern Forms Axis 44 Axis 44" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Titanium / 3000K Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling

Modern Forms Axis 44 Axis 44" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Smart LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Axis Indoor and Outdoor 3-Blade Smart Ceiling Fan 44in Bronze with 2700K LED Light Kit and Remote Control with Wall CradleFeaturesModern Forms Fans pair with the smart home tech you know and love, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Smart Things, Ecobee, Control4, and Josh AI. Coming Soon: Savant, Lutron Homeworks, and NestSync with our exclusive Modern Forms app to control fan speed, use smart features like breeze mode, adaptive learning, create groups, and reduced energy costs. Bluetooth compatible for improved rangeBattery operated Bluetooth remote control with wall cradle included. Can be controlled through an Android or iOS wall mounted tablet with Wi-FiModern Forms Fans are made with incredibly efficient and completely silent DC motors and are up to 70% more efficient than traditional fans. Every fan is factory-balanced and sound tested to ensure each fan will never wobble, rattle or clickReplaceable LED luminaire features smooth and continuous brightness control. Available in 2700K, 3000K, and 3500K options - order accordingly. An optional cover is included to conceal luminaireFinish and Blade Variations:Bronze finish includes Bronze fan bladesMatte Black finish includes Black fan bladesMatte White finish includes White fan bladesTitanium finish includes Silver fan bladesConstructed of aluminumFan is controllable by a Remote Control (included)Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilingsMountable on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 6" downrodIntegrated dimmable 20 watt LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible 30 watt DC motorUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for wet locationsEnergy star certifiedIncludes Lifetime Motor, 5 Year LED, and 1 Year Parts warrantiesDimensionsBlade Span: 44"Height: 14-13/16"Width: 44"Product Weight: 12.82 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Width: 5-15/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 13 DegreesFan Blade Material: ABSMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 6CFM high: 4850, medium: 2900, low: 950 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 167, low: 45Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 30 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1600Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 20 wattsAverage Hours: 50000Dimmable: Yes Outdoor Ceiling Fans Titanium / 3000K