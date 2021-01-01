South Shore Axess Royall Cherry Printer Stand, Royal Cherry

The Axess Printer Stand in Royal Cherry offers open and closed storage spaces, for a tidy home office. Both attractive and functional, it brings a clean contemporary style and comes with metal knobs in a Silver finish. In addition, it can be placed and moved everywhere in the room, thanks to its casters. It features 3 open storage spaces, one large and two smaller ones on the side separated by an adjustable shelf and behind the door, 2 closed storage spaces, separated by an adjustable shelf that can support a weight up to 15 lbs. Pair it with a Freeport desk and bookcase to complete your home office.