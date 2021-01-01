AX200 Network Card with 50 Bluetooth PCIE Port Wireless Network Card 80211AX200 x 2976Mbps Dual Antennas WiFi 6 AdapterOFDMA Tech for Windows.

Best Quality Guranteed. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11AX):Latest Wi-Fi 6(802.11AX), tech, provide faster speed, up to theoretical speed of 2974Mbps(5GHz) or 574Mbps(2.4GHz),160 MHz, comes with higher stability and compatibility, reduce Intermittent connections, Highly improve downloading speed, bring better gaming experience. SELF-COOLING DEVICE: Enlarged chip board, covered with cooling devices, provide excellent heat radiation, no more transmission speed reduction because of overheat, enjoy long time gaming without low latency from time to time. BLUETOOTH 5.0:Widely compatible with almost all the devices that enable bluetooth connection, BT speakers, headphones, printer, laptops. Provide faster and stabler data transmission, quicker and simpler pairing steps. PCI-E GOLD-PLATED PORT: Gold plated PCI-E port, Good conductivity and oxidation resistance for better data transmission, compatible with PCI-E X1/X4/X8/X16 WHAT YOU GET: 1 x