Awroutdoor Shade Sail Hardware Kit, Stainless Steel Hardware Kit for Triangle Square Rectangle Sun Shade Sail Installation for Garden Patio Lawn,42.

Upgraded Anti-rust Material Awroutdoor shade hardware is made of high quality 304 Anti-rust stainless steel waterproofrainproofrust-resistance. it is not easy to rust even in rainy environment durable and not easy to damage. The set are designed for durability and dependability and comes with the essentials you need to safely and easily suspend your shade sail. which can make it easy to install rectangle shade sail. Hardware Kit Includes Awroutdoor shade sail accessories set includes: Turnbuckle( 4.5') x 2pcs Pad eye x 4pcs Snap Hook x 2pcs S-shape Hook x 2pcs Screw x 16pcs Plastic expansion x 16pcs. Adjustable Turnbuckle The length of turnbuckle is adjustable Length from 4.5' to 6.5' Adjustable turnbuckle to create tension which works great to tighten or loosen the sun sail. Getting the canvas nice and taught without the dreaded sagging.