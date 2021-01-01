From legrand
Legrand AWP1G24 adorne Plastic 1-Gang Light Switch / Outlet Cover Plate Bleu Noir Wall Controls Wall Plates Rocker / GFI
Legrand AWP1G24 adorne Plastic 1-Gang Light Switch / Outlet Cover Plate Features: Compatible with adorne outlet and light switches Sized to fit any combination of up to one standard and up to two half-sized adorne Switches, Outlets or Dimmers Innovative snap-on design ensures easy installation Dimensions: Height: 5-1/8" Width: 3-7/16" Depth: 3/8" Number of Gangs: 1 Rocker / GFI Bleu Noir