Legrand AWM2G4 adorne 2-Gang Light Switch / Outlet Cover Plate Magnesium / Custom Wall Controls Wall Plates Rocker / GFI
Legrand AWM2G4 adorne 2-Gang Light Switch / Outlet Cover Plate Features: Compatible with adorne electrical outlet and light switches Sized to fit any combination of up to two standard and up to four half-sized adorne Switches, Outlets or Dimmers Innovative snap-on design ensures easy installation Dimensions: Height: 5-1/8" Width: 5-5/16" Depth: 3/8" Number of Gangs: 2 Rocker / GFI Magnesium / Custom