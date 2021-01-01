Quotes Volunteer Appreciation Ideas Awesome Volunteer Funny Inspiring Quote Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny volunteer quote "I Don't Get Paid to Be Awesome It's Strictly Volunteer Work" is an inexpensive volunteer appreciation idea that will make moms, dads, friends, daughters, sisters and others laugh. Great for end of year or back to school. Makes a funny design for parents, school volunteers, pto volunteers, pta moms, community volunteers, shelter volunteers, hospital volunteers, scouts, sports volunteers, and more for national volunteer appreciation week or any day to say Thank You! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only