Funny 17th birthday soccer in cracked wall clothing for 17 year-old teen boys and girls soccer lovers to celebrate their 17th bday. Football party print for a soccer boy and girl who was born in November 2004. Fun soccer themed birthday party outfit idea. Funny 17th birthday November party football theme apparel for a 17 years old teen boy and girl who is also a football lover. Fun November it's my 17th birthday costume for 17 years old soccer fans to celebrate their bday in style. Get your I'm 17 bday art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only