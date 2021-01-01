40th Birthday 1981 Retro Vintage Designs Awesome Since 1981 Retro Cat Sunglasses 40th Birthday Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You were born in 1981 and will you celebrate your 40th birthday in 2021? Then wear the retro design with cat and sunglasses on your milestone birthday at your birthday party. The vintage outfit with 80s glasses and sunset is a funny birthday present to all cat lovers and people who have been simply cool since 1981. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only