Kitty Cat 4th Of July Shirts Awesome Rocket with Fireworks Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This 4th of July shirt top for men and women is an awesome way to remember independence day. If you are celebrating independence day this year, make it more fun by wearing this outfit. This Rocket With Fireworks clothes makes a nice gift !. This Rocket With Fireworks 4th of July tshirt gives a reminder that you are lucky to be free! A nice tee clothing you can wear anytime. This independence day t shirt from the kids, toddler, youth, boys and girls is specifically for you! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only