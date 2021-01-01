From paul mitchell
Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger No Blowout HydroCream, 5.1-oz, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa
Advertisement
Add polish and body to all hair types. No hair dryer required. Awapuhi Wild Ginger No Blowout HydroCream speeds up air-drying and enhances natural texture for a more refined take on the effortless air-dried look. This lightweight styling cream features Paul Mitchell's proprietary KeraTriplex technology and awapuhi extract to help balance moisture and eliminate frizz for a soft, healthy-looking finish.