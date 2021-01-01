When the Awakening Bell is sounded, the long overtones of the bell naturally puts the listener into a Theta state, which is a relaxed state characterized by deep calm. Developed in partnership with jazz great Jack DeJohnette, world renowned sound therapist Dr. John Beaulieu and Woodstock Chimes founder/musician Garry Kvistad, the tone of the Awakening Bell resonates with an area of the brain that helps control stress. Through this resonance we experience a lightness and sense of wellbeing. The Awakening Bell can be played two ways. Tap it and listen to the overtones or rub it (Tibetan Singing Bowl style) and make it sing. The Awakening Bell comes with an instruction booklet that includes background information on the bell and explains how to play the bell (both styles of playing). Listen below: