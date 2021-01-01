From kohler
Awaken B90 2.0 GPM Multifunction Shower Head
Advertisement
The Awaken shower head brings Kohler® quality, design, and performance to your bath. Advanced spray performance delivers three distinct sprays - wide coverage, intense drenching, or targeted - while an ergonomically designed thumb tab smoothly transitions between sprays with a quick touch. The artfully sculpted spray-face takes its inspiration from the purposeful patterns found in nature, complementing a wide range of bathroom styles. Finish: Polished Chrome