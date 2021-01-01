Awa Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Grey (US1130-CGC516-CGSU66-CCS775-CCSC843-CECL2751-200)

The Awa Pendant Light from Brokis appears as weightless as a floating bubble in midair. Designed by Fumie Shibata, this fixtures name translates to bubble in Japanese and evokes the same quality through an expanded glass orb sealed at the neck by a cork-like socket. The idea for this piece sprung from a desire to create a fixture that looks like soft glass, which has retained its shape after being inflated. A thin cord drops the piece into place while its warm light fills the glass and washes over the room to provide a pleasant ambiance. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Grey. Finish: Aluminum