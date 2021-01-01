From brokis
Awa Medium Pendant Light by Brokis - Color: Clear (US1129-CGC23-CGSU66-CCS757-CCSC842-CECL2751-185)
The Awa Medium Pendant Light from Brokis is named for the Japanese word for bubble. Inspired by the different forms of bubbles and how they retain their shape, designer Fumie Shibata expressed air being held within the piece by adding a cylindrical socket at its neck, reminiscent of a cork sealing a glass bottle. Its glossy orb shade is suspended from a thin cord while its single lamp emits a warm light through the glass. Shape: Oval. Color: Clear. Finish: American Walnut