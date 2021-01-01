From latitude run
Avritt 72" Double Bathroom Vanity Set
This collection introduces compelling modern design through the fusion of industrial accents and organic textures. Each piece is painstakingly crafted by hand from solid birch and rubberwood, detailed with an 8-stage treatment process ensuring a timeless finish and guaranteed moisture resistance. Functionality remains at the forefront of design, equipped with ample storage space for toiletries and complimented by soft closure hardware for a seamless experience. Complete your bathroom renovation with the inclusion of a delicate cultured countertop alongside a matching mirror framework. The rustic appeal continues to grow richer over time. Base Finish: White