Avrilyn Low Profile Standard Bed

The Milan Fabric Platform Bedframe is a classic bedroom essential designed with refined simplicity. Upholstered in high grade quality tested triple-stitched fabric in beige, this bed frame is irresistibly smooth to the touch. Supported by a heavy-duty wooden frame reinforced with thick foam padding, enjoy the stability and sound reliability of our Vienna bed frame. Specially designed to be a bedroom essential, the Vienna bed is crafted to act as the ideal starting point for re-vamping a bedroom, manufactured to seamlessly compliment a variety of color schemes and bed décor, or even to act as a long overdue bedframe upgrade. Make an easy furniture selection that is timeless and will last you for years to come with the Bed. Size: Full/Double