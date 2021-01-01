From lexington

Avondale Vaughan Ottoman 01-1872-44-40

$1,449.00
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Tight Seat |Body Fabric: 0137-51 Grade 6 Tassel Fringe at base: 0603-11 Finish: Sanibel |.Modern traditional design emphasizes clean lines, light finishes and the dramatic use of color to infuse energy into the room. The look replaces formality with a more comfortable and approachable aesthetic. The Avondale collection takes classic design elements and transforms them using a crisp white finish, bright color palettes and bold fabric patterns for an inspiring take on luxury living today.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com