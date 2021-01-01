Avondale Mother Of Pearl Inlay Rectangle Table & Stool |Nacre Kitchen & Vanity Stool - Midcentury Modern Coffee End Table- Mossaic Woven Nightstand Be

Charming and organically beautiful, this nacre drum end table stool is an ideal option to complete your furiture set.The pearly side table's base material is strong MDF wood, inlayed with classy mother of pearl. Its flawless finish is smooth and shiny, adding an instant high-class, luxurious touch to wherever put while the strong core gives it the durability to bear weights and stay sturdy in long usage. We love that this table is lightweight, yet durable, and can easily be moved wherever you need. You can choose to use this item as coffee side table or a stool in your entryway, or even a creative planter pot stand.However used, it brings unique elegant vibe to your loving home.Your Purchase Makes An ImpactOur nacre inlay hour-glass side table is masterfully hand-crafted by skilled artisans in Boi Khe, the cradle of Vietnamese Nacre Inlaying arts. They take durable, attractive natural materials and hand-weave them into products of unrivaled beauty, quality, and functionalityDakota Fields pioneers the make-to-market movement in Vietnam. By purchasing a maker-to-market product, you knowingly support Vietnamese artisan communities, help preserving indigenous crafts & cultures and promoting greater equity in World TradeYou're still making a difference with your very own dollar.Go easy on the planet. Opt for the eco-friendly yet classy nacre stool table! Click to add to your cart NOW!