SureFire Aviator Flashlights with Dual Output Multi-Spectrum LED, White/Red (Aviator-RD)
Virtually indestructible 250 lumen high/5 lumen low White light and 39 lumen high/1 lumen low Red light LEDs Regulated to maximize light output and runtime White-light and red-light output from one all-led head, no filter needed Two output levels: high for maximum light, low for extended runtime Construction: Mil-Spec hard-anodized aerospace aluminum, optically coated tempered window, O-ring and gasket seals Dual-output tail cap click switch: press for momentary-on high, click for constant-on high, return to off then press or click again for low