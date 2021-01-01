Inspired by the golden age of flying this smart fan takes technology to the next level. Pair it with the exclusive Modern Forms app to save on energy costs and intuitively create schedules that adapt to your behavior. Two simulated wood finishes contrast with the matte black or graphite housings for an understated look in interior or exterior spaces. Available with an optional LED luminaire encased in opal glass. Modern Forms Aviator 54-in Graphite LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Smart Ceiling Fan Wall-mounted (3-Blade) | FH-W1811-54-GH/WG