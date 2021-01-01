Aviary II by John Beard - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

This is a contemporary fine art reproduction with artist hand embellishments of an original hand-painted painting by living American artist John Beard. For years John lived abroad – working tirelessly to help the world become a better place. Feeding the hungry, providing medical attention, warm clothes, and an inspirational message to children in over 35 nations. His past and present catalyze on canvas to create something much more than an image handing on a wall. For those who discover him, artist John Beard is a rare find, like the paintings he creates. “Each work takes on a life of its own, breathing life into the constant shapes, colors, and ideas flowing through my mind; expressing something words cannot.” – John Beard Size: 20" H x 20" W x 1.5" D