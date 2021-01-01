Avianna 6 Drawer Double Dresser with Mirror

When it comes to your bedroom, storage space always seems to come at a premium. Don’t worry, this double dresser is here to help. Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, it features six drawers on metal glides, ideal for tucking away your wardrobe, extra sheets, and delicates. Bracket feet and crown molding offer a touch of traditional appeal, while a gray hue allows it to blend in with your color scheme. Plus, it arrives with an included mirror, saving you an extra trip to the store.