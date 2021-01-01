From hunter
Hunter Avia II 52-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (5-Blade) | 59601
A perfect fit for your large room with modern decor, the Avia features an integrated light kit with energy-efficient, dimmable LED bulbs delivering the perfect ambiance through the cased white glass. The smooth, rounded edges of the reversible 52-inch blades are powered by a three-speed WhisperWind® motor for ultra-powerful air movement and whisper-quiet performance. The Avia's Brushed Nickel finish completes its unified contemporary design. With reduced hardware and pre-installed pieces, your Avia ceiling fan installation will be a breeze. Hunter Avia II 52-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (5-Blade) | 59601