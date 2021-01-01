From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Avery Kitchen Cart
Increase the functionality of your kitchen with the Avery Kitchen Cart/Island. This traditional style packs a storage punch with two large drawers and three cabinets, perfect for tucking away servingware and seasonal items. The solid top features a paper marble finish for a rich yet cost-effective aesthetic. Crafted from solid hardwood and birch veneers, it?s a sturdy addition. Brushed nickel hardware completes the monochrome look. Both casters and classic feet are provided for your choice of stationary island or rolling cart.