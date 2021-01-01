From elegant home fashions
Avery Floor Cabinet Oil Oak Brown - Elegant Home Fashions
The Avery Double Door Floor Cabinet features an oil oak finish that offers storage with style for the bathroom. Its elegant crown molded top and adjustable shelves helps make it easy to store items of different sizes. The tempered glass-paneled doors provides a clear view into the cabinet. The cabinet features metal knobs for easy opening. This sturdy cabinet comes with assembly hardware. Pattern: Solid.