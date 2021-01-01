Granite material made by the union of 80% quartz and 20% high-performance, UV-stable acrylic resin. Overall dimensions: 33-in x 22-in x 9.5-in; inner dimension of both bowls: 14.25-in x 17.125-in x 9-in; minimum cabinet size: 33-in. Top mount (drop-in) installation with a fine finished rim to make it a beautiful focal-point in your kitchen. Designed and engineered in Italy with a rotational manufacturing technique that delivers at least 30% better heat and impact resistance than many competitors. Non-porous surface is resistant to bacteria growth, reduces the need for cleaning with harsh chemicals, and is 100% food safe. Pre-drilled with 3 faucet holes; other faucet hole drillings available. Lifetime limited warranty. Drain not included; covered flip-top strainer (model 2210R-PS or 2210R-BS) and disposer strainer (model 4010-PS or 4010-BS) sold separately. Transolid Aversa Drop-In 33-in x 22-in Espresso Double Equal Bowl 3-Hole Kitchen Sink in Brown | ATDE3322-12-CAD