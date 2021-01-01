From transolid
Transolid Aversa All-in-One Undermount Granite 32 in. Equal Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in White
Everyday your sink has to stand up to everything from pots and pans to sharp knives. You need a sink that can meet these challenges - beautifully. Transolid silQ granite sinks are made by the union of natural granite and acrylic resin. The result gives our sinks high resistance to high temperatures, scratches, dents and chips, as well as impacts and violent shocks. Color: White.