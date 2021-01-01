Avera 8 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Upgrade your outdoor space with this stylish rattan-style wicker sofa and two-piece armchair set with a coffee table. Sleek, elegant lines give this sofa set a unique, hollow look while also being breathable and comfortable, transforming your back garden into a relaxation zone.Manufactured from hardy PE rattan giving you the best of both worlds. Enjoy the look and feel of traditional rattan without worrying about wear and tear from the elements and severe weather. This rattan outdoor patio set is waterproof and coated with a UV-resistant coating, increasing the longevity for years of use. Frame Color: Gray