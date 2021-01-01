Avène Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover

The Avene Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover is an aqueous gel formulated to gently remove makeup around the delicate eye area. Works excellent for contact lens wearers, for those with irritated, sensitive eyes and those with eyes sensitive to oil-based makeup removers. Benefits: Safely removes eye makeup, including waterproof eye makeup. Aqueous gel formulation will not drip into eyes. Hydrates and soothes the sensitive eye area. Same pH as natural tears, will not sting or burn sensitive eyes. Suitable for contact lenses wearers. Ophthalmologists tested for safety. Oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free. Contains Avene Thermal Spring Water soothes and softens the skin. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. We strongly suggest that you visit a medical skin care professional for a complete skin diagnosis before purchasing Avene products.