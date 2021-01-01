From vito
Avaya 9621G IP Telephone (700480601)
3.7 x 2.1 inch color touchscreen display 4 position adjustable tilt display Fixed features include speaker, mute, headset, contacts, home, history, message, phone, forwarding, volume Wideband audio and wideband speakerphone Dual message waiting indicators 360-degree visual alert for incoming calls and voice mail Bluetooth and DECT headset support with optional adapter Built-in two port Ethernet (10/100/1000 Mbps) switch for connection to LAN and collocated PC Built-in headset interface powered via 802.3af PoE (Class 1) or local PoE injector (not included) Compatible with IP Office 8.1 (85) or higher H.323 version supported by Avaya Communication Manager 3.1.4 or later SIP version supported by Avaya Communication Manager 6.0 with Avaya Aura Session Manager 6.0 or Avaya Midsize Business Template 5.2.1