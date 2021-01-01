From vito
Avaya 700383912 One-X 9610 IP Phone
General InformationManufacturer: Avaya, IncManufacturer Part Number: 700383912Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. avaya. comBrand Name: AvayaProduct Line: One-XProduct Series: 9600Product Model: 9610Product Name: One-X 9610 IP PhoneMarketing Information: One-X 9610 IP Phone designed for Walkup use Profile for use in common areas such as lobbies, secondary conference room phones, and printer or copier rooms. The 9610 is not intended to be associated with an individual user, but rather a location and will be shared by visitors and building employees. Product Type: IP PhoneTechnical InformationIP Phone Technology: VoIPInterfaces/PortsNetwork (RJ-45): YesNumber of Network (RJ-45) Ports: 1