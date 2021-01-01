AVAWO Kids Case for 9.7' iPad 2018/2017 & iPad Air 2 - Shockproof Handle Stand Kids Protective Case with Shoulder Strap for Apple New iPad 9.7 inch.

?Compatible with New iPad 9.7-inch 2018 (iPad 6th generation) / iPad 9.7-inch 2017 (iPad 5th generation) / iPad Air / iPad Air 2 / iPad Pro 9.7, NOT for other tablets. Built-in kickstand, can also be folded back, adjust the length of the stand. Lead to multi-angle watching and typing as you need. High durable EVA material outer layer case provides great handling and extra cushion for impact protection. kids friendly, non-slip, anti-dust and scratch-free; easy to install, remove, wash and clean. With precise cut-outs enable you to enjoy all of its features, while it give your new ipad full protection as well. With shoulder strap. You can use it on your car back seat. Free your hands.