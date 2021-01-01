Avatar The Last Airbender Mousepads - Large Gaming Mouse Pad - Easy to Clean Anti-Fraying, Anti-Slip - 15.8 X 29.5 Inch(3mm Thick)

?Material Description?100% Polyester Cloth, 3mm Rubber Pad At The Bottom? Perfect Size?This Mouse Pad Size Is Large Enough To Hold A Mouse, Gaming Keyboard And Other Desktop Devices. Keep Your Desk Clean And Tidy. This Helps Improve The Gamer'S Gaming Experience Or Office Productivity. Durable Stitched Edges?Durable Stitched Edges And High-Density, High-Quality Textured Surfaces Are Processed In High-Temperature And High-Pressure Rooms To Ensure Long-Term Use Without Deformation And Degumming. Anti-Slip Rubber Base?The Soft And Dense Anti-Skid Natural Rubber Base Can Firmly Fix The Pad In Place. It Provides Stable Mouse Operation. Just Immerse Yourself In Your Work Or Game Without Worrying About Annoying Mouse Pad Movements. Super Smooth Gaming Surface?Smooth Gaming Surface Can Realize Smooth Sliding. It Is Optimized For Fast Movements While Maintaining Excellent Accuracy And Control Capabilities. It Is Compatible With Mechanical And Optical Mice.