Impact your gaming experience with the avatar Battlestation game desk. Raised monitor shelf positioned for an ideal viewing height, reduces neck, shoulder and eye fatigue. Expansive L shaped configuration provides substantial room for all your gaming gear.?mmerse yourself fully in your gaming experience with Bluetooth RGB LED lights.?ustomize the location of your power up preferences with our magnetic 3-port smart power USB hub. Integrated storage along with our power strip bracket and cable management system keeps your area distraction free, and supports a seamless transition from gaming to work station. Sturdy steel construction in exciting red with matte black game surface will last for years of competitive enjoyment. OSP Home Furnishings Avatar 54-in Black Modern/Contemporary Gaming Desk | AVA25-BLK