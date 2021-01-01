From avanti
Avanti AVARM3306W 3.3 Cu Ft Compact Refrigerator w/ Chiller, White
This Avanti 3.3 Cu. Ft Refrigerator accommodates a variety of foods and beverages. The interior includes two removable, adjustable glass shelves and a 2L bottle storage area in the door. This reversible door refrigerator comes in white and features full range temperature control and a reversible door. The chiller compartment is ideal for short-term storage of foods or beverages. This item is ideal for your kitchen, dorm room or office.