Avanley 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Enjoy al fresco meals on your patio or porch with this four-piece outdoor dining set! Each piece in this set is crafted from a sturdy steel inner frame and wrapped in weather-resistant resin wicker. It features a wicker wrap for a natural, outdoor rustic look. Layers of spiraled resin yarn - treated to resist fading and cracking from UV rays - are handwoven over the treated frames, creating an intricate textured weave. This set will surely enhance your outdoor lounge area with style.The ideal solution for your outdoor living space, you'll find yourself heading for this set time and time again.