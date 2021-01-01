From aston
Aston Avalux GS 35 in. x 32 in. x 72 in. Frameless Shower Enclosure with Frosted Glass and Shelves in Stainless Steel
The Avalux GS completely frameless square/rectangular hinged shower enclosure with glass shelving provides a contemporary, upscale showering experience. Available in a number of sizes, the Avalux features 3/8 in. (10mm) ANSI-certified tempered glass, stainless steel constructed hardware, self-centering hinges, premium clear leak seal strips and engineered for reversible left or right-hand hinged pivot door installation. The GS class includes a 2-tier glass shelving system with added convenience and sophistication.