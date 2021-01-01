Avalon Collection is fully assembled and ready to use. With inset woven panels this style is sure to give your outdoor space an island feel with comfort and class. Made of tropical FSC certified teak wood and hand finished with a water based stain for an updated look and protection. The sling fabric decking under the seat cushions is UV resistant and adds to the comfort. The cushions are made of top of the line Sunbrella fabric with densified foam and a Dacron vertical fiber wrap to help the cushions hold their shape. Easy to clean and 1 year limited manufacturer's warranty. Courtyard Casual Avalon Outdoor Sofa with Tan Cushion(S) and Teak Frame | 5359