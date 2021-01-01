Simpli Home Avalon Midnight Black Tray Storage Ottoman with Lift Up Lids

Why sacrifice function for beauty. For a stylish solution to your storage and serving needs, look no further than the Avalon Storage Ottoman with lift up lids. The unit comes with one flip over serving tray, two lift up lids and lots of storage space. This attractive ottoman is extra strong and durable and features tufted top, stitched exterior and large storage interior. Whether you use this ottoman in your entryway, living room, family room, condo or bedroom, it will allow you to hide away all that mess and eat your food in comfort. Color: Midnight Black.