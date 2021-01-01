Simpli Home Avalon Denim Blue Storage Ottoman Bench

Clutter and mess everywhere. What you need is a tasteful, well made storage solution. The Avalon Large Rectangular Storage Ottoman Bench is the answer to all your needs. This attractive ottoman is extra strong and durable and features a beautiful stitched exterior and large storage interior. Whether you use this ottoman in your entryway, living room, family room, basement or bedroom, it will allow you to hide away all that mess. This ottoman is available in a variety of fabrics and colors. Color: Denim Blue.