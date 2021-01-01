Koble Ava Portable LED Speaker Lantern, White/PE Plastic

Small but Mighty Ava is the portable speaker lantern that lights the way Around the house or on the go, you can bring Ava from room to garden, beach to patio, indoor to outdoor. Connect your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to music directly from your smart device. No matter what you listen to or where you listen, you'll hear your tunes in 360° of exceptional sound. Set the mood and create an ambiance by using the unique light settings and mode options. Modern in design with beautiful aesthetics, Ava doubles as a lantern and home decor. Color: White/PE Plastic.