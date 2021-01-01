Ava Pillow by Skargaarden - Color: White (AVA-OW)

The Ava Pillow brings comfort and style to any modern outdoor lounging arrangement with its uniquely contemporary and Scandinavian profile. Though simple in design, the modern throw pillow features accenting buttons that run down the side of the pillow as well as a leather brand label that does well to complement the overall look of the pillow. Made with Sunbrella fabric, the pillow offers an easy clean and a durable construction as Sunbrella's fabrication allows it to withstand environmental conditions. Great for adding a bit of style to any lounging arrangement, Ava Pillow will easily bring modern flavor. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mÃ©lange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Shape: Square. Color: White.