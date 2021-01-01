Ava-Lilly Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

The Adjustable Swivel Bar Stool Set is the perfect addition to your home! This dynamic duo comes with bar stools that are upholstered in fashionable, faux leather fabric. The sleek, chrome base pairs beautifully with the fabric. The back cushion of the chair features diamond stitching creating extra flair for this already stunning set. These barstools feature a swivel base, making sure you never miss a part of the conversation. Probably one of the best features about the bar stools is its adjustable height, making it easy to fit with your kitchen counter.