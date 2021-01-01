Ava Handmade Flatweave Wool Off-White Area Rug

Establish an airy and approachable foundation in your space with this parchment-toned area rug. Though its neutral hue may seem understated at first, this design is dotted with woven details for a tasteful touch of texture. Crafted in India from 100% wool with a low 0.4" pile height, it’s well suited to sit in high-traffic rooms inside your home. We recommend you pair this piece with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'