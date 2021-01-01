From dainolite
Dainolite AVA-3012C Ava 12 Light 31" Wide Abstract Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Dainolite AVA-3012C Ava 12 Light 31" Wide Abstract Chandelier Features Durable metal construction Does not come with glass shades - Pictured with the bulbs (not included). Installable on sloped ceiling (12) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required Includes (1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrod Designed for commercial or residential use Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) UL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 13" Maximum Height: 39" Width: 31" Depth: 4-1/2" Product Weight: 10 lbs Wire Length: 72" Canopy Height: 1" Canopy Width: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 720 watts Number of Bulbs: 12 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Polished Chrome